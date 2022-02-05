Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Dead Baltimore County Music Teacher Was Recording Students Without Their Knowledge: Police

David Cifarelli
Scott Tiemann
Scott Tiemann Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department

Numerous of recordings taken of people without their knowledge were recovered from the home of a deceased Baltimore County music instructor, authorities said. 

Scott Tiemann, 46, taught music lessons at his Pikesville home up until his death, Baltimore County Police said. Police did not reveal exactly how many recordings were uncovered or detailed their content. 

Investigators are now urging anyone who visited Tiemann's house between January 1, 2022 and April 5, 2022 to contact them at 410-887-6777. Police are also working with Baltimore County Schools in the investigation. 

