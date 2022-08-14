Contact Us
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Cecilia Levine
DC police are seeking Aryeh Wolf's killer.
DC police are seeking Aryeh Wolf's killer. Photo Credit: DC Police Department/GoFundMe photo

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week.

Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, the alleged suspect was captured on by a nearby surveillance camera. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. 

More than $7,900 had been raised for Wolf's wife, Mindy, and their 6-month-old daughter on a GoFundMe page as of Sunday, Aug. 14.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

