Daily Shooting Report For Baltimore Area: Tuesday, June 21

Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Tuesday, June 21, according to Baltimore Police.

June 21

- North Patterson Park at East North Avenue: Adult male located on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.