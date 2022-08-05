Contact Us
Breaking News: Thousands In Maryland Without Power Following Overnight Storm
Contractor, Home Struck By Lightning In Baltimore During Storm

Annie DeVoe
Lightning struck several times overnight.
Lightning struck several times overnight. Photo Credit: Ron Rev Fenomeno (Pixabay)

Both a contractor and a home were struck by lightning during heavy storms in the Baltimore area, authorities say.

The contractor was allegedly struck in the overnight hours of Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 8400 block of Walther Boulevard, according to Baltimore Fire officials.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Around the same time, reports of a home being struck in the 200 block of Oakwood Road were also called in, according to officials. 

Visible flames and heavy smoke were seen by crews upon arrival.

No injuries were reported in the home strike. 

