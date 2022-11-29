Community Steps Up To Support Family Of Young Woman Killed In Violent Maryland Crash

A fundraiser has been created to help support the family of a young woman killed in a violent car crash in Baltimore, according to GoFundMe.

Sarai Phipps's daughter Kayla was tragically killed in a car crash that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27, and is asking for the communities support after the unexpected loss, the GoFundMe states.

"Kayla will be sorley missed by all of her siblings and her youngest two are taking it the hardest being as though she was their favorite sister", Phipps states. "I would greatly appreciate any assistance that anyone can offer. Please also keep my family in your prayers as we never had to deal with such a tragic loss before".

As previously reported by Daily Voice, a 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway.

Investigation revealed that the 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound at that location when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times.

The Crash Team is still investigating this incident.

To access the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.