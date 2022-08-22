Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Child Injured After Jumping Off 50 Foot Cliff Into Shallow Water In Baltimore County

Annie DeVoe
The child jumped from a 50 foot cliff into the water
The child jumped from a 50 foot cliff into the water Photo Credit: HRae (Wikipedia)

A child is recovering after jumping off of a 50-foot cliff in Baltimore County, authorities say.

Fire and rescue units were called to the area of 18100 Prettyboy Dam Road to rescue an injured patient who had jumped into shallow water the evening of Sunday, Aug. 21, according to Baltimore County fire officials.

The child had reportedly jumped off of a 50-foot cliff, they said. Units from both Baltimore and Carroll Counties assisted in the rescue.

No additional information was immediately released. 

