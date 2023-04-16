Child Dies In Shock Trauma After Latest Fatal Shooting In Baltimore: Police

Authorities say that a 12-year-old child who was shot overnight in Baltimore has died from his injuries.

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, to the 2400 block of Maisel Court, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor victim.

Upon arrival, police found a 12-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where police say that “despite doctor’s efforts” he died a short time later.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who has information leading up to the events of the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

