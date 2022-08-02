Catonsville School Shooting Under Investigation (DEVELOPING)

Police are investigating reports of a double shooting at a school in Catonsville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, authorities confirmed.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say one victim was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder near Catonsville High School on Bloomsbury Avenue sometime around 3:10 p.m.

There may be a second victim involved, reports say.

Baltimore County Police said only that the incident was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.