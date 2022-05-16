Catonsville Nail Salon Explosion: First Responders, Civilian Hospitalized

Several first responders were reportedly injured and one civilian seriously burned in an explosion at a Baltimore County nail salon Monday, May 16, firefighters said.

The blaze at Libra Nails and Spa on Rolling Road was ignited around 9:45 p.m., bringing firefighters and police to the scene.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say three officers suffered cuts and chest pains as a result of the explosion, and one unidentified victim who suffered second- and third-degree burns were all reportedly hospitalized.

Baltimore County police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.