Baltimore Daily Voice
Baltimore Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Carjacking Suspect Leads Pursuit Into Baltimore Construction Site (DEVELOPING)

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Police were searching for a suspect who fled on foot after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, according to preliminary and unconfirmed reports.

The chase allegedly began in the southbound lanes of I-95 before the suspect fled on foot under the I-95 bridge on Ponca Street around 4:30 p.m., the report states. 

The suspect then allegedly ran into a construction site to flee police. The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-twenties with a dark beard.

Daily Voice has reached out to Baltimore Police who did not immediately respond for comment. 

This story will continue to be updated as it develops. 

