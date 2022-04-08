Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Juvenile Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore: Police (UPDATED)
Police & Fire

Building Fire Reported At Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Smoke could be seen coming from the Central Booking and Intake Facility
Smoke could be seen coming from the Central Booking and Intake Facility Photo Credit: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734

A fire reportedly erupted at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, authorities say.

Smoke was seen coming from the building in the 300 block of E. Madison Street around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, according to Baltimore Fire.

Additional units were called in to help clear the smoke from the building, officials said.

Details surrounding the fire and the current condition of the building or occupants are unknown as of 6:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.