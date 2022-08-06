Contact Us
Brooklyn College Student Vanishes In DC

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Tijae Baker
Tijae Baker Photo Credit: New York Police Department

A massive search has been launched for a college senior from Brooklyn who vanished during a work trip to Washington DC last month.

Tijae Baker, 23, was last seen April 29 by her mom, days before she left for an art convention in DC, according to those her knew her and the NYPD.

Sources say she had been with a woman named Radisha Brown, and was last seen on May 1.

Baker says her daughter became unresponsive after boarding the bus to go on the trip and has not been seen since. Tijae Baker is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall, and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

