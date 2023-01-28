Boy Dead, Second Child Hospitalized After East Baltimore House Fire (VIDEO)

One young boy is dead and another remains in the hospital after an early morning fire broke out in a Baltimore row home.

Fire officials say that first responders were dispatched shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street, where there were reports of a house on fire with dark, heavy smoke billowing through the air in the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by the smoke and were advised that there were people trapped inside, prompting emergency rescue efforts by members of the Baltimore Fire Department.

Inside the home, fire crews found two boys, who were both taken to an area hospital. Late on Saturday afternoon, the Baltimore Firefighters Union announced that one of the boys had died, though the other was listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fatal fire remains under investigation. Officials said that police are investigating and that a K9 has been brought in to help determine what sparked the blaze and expedite their efforts.

Investigators have not identified the victims of the fire. The boy’s exact cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

