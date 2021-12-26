Contact Us
Boy Critical, 7 Displaced In Baltimore Apartment Fire

Cecilia Levine
Gwynn Oak fire
Gwynn Oak fire Photo Credit: Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association

A young boy was in critical condition and seven people left homeless in a massive Baltimore fire early Christmas morning.

The child was inside of a garden apartment on the 6700 block of Townbrook Drive in Gwynn Oak, which was ravaged by flames when firefighters arrived around 12:30 a.m., Fox News reports.

He was rushed to the pediatric burn unit at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center as firefighters continued knocking down the blaze until i was placed under control, around 1:40 a.m. 

Click here for more from Fox.

