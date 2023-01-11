Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Dustin Davis
Dustin Davis Photo Credit: Dustin Davis/Facebook

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home.

The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.

Davis was determined to have been stabbed to death, and sketches of his unique tattoos were released in an effort to help identify him.

His death has been officially ruled as a homicide. 

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.