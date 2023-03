A 47-year-old man has died after being attacked in Baltimore County, police say.

Baltimore County Police located the body of Tavone Cotten shortly after noon in the 4100 block of Wilkens Avenue on Sunday, March 5.

Cotten appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the crime and are still actively investigating.

