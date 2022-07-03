Contact Us
Beloved Dad Killed, One Other Injured In Pedestrian Crash On Pulaski Way

David Cifarelli
Darious Eason
Darious Eason Photo Credit: Facebook

One person died and one person was hurt after being struck by a car over the weekend in Baltimore County, authorities.

Darious Eason, 36, and the other victim were outside of a crosswalk on Pulaski Highway near Batavia Farm Road when they were struck by a westbound 2006 BMW 750i around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, county police said.

Eason was pronounced dead at the scene and the second pedestrian was taking to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

Tributes poured in on social media remembering Eason, a father to a baby girl.

"We love you we definitely gonna miss u," one person wrote. "Fly high cuzzin Darious Eason love you." 

The crash remains under investigation.

