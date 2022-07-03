Beloved Dad Killed, One Other Injured In Pedestrian Crash On Pulaski Way

One person died and one person was hurt after being struck by a car over the weekend in Baltimore County, authorities.

Darious Eason, 36, and the other victim were outside of a crosswalk on Pulaski Highway near Batavia Farm Road when they were struck by a westbound 2006 BMW 750i around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, county police said.

Eason was pronounced dead at the scene and the second pedestrian was taking to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Tributes poured in on social media remembering Eason, a father to a baby girl.

"We love you we definitely gonna miss u," one person wrote. "Fly high cuzzin Darious Eason love you."

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.