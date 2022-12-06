Bar Security Guard Who Pepper Sprayed, Hit, Killed Soccer Coach Charged With Murder

Police have arrested a murder suspect after gathering enough evidence for a warrant after he was accused of violently killing a man who through a brick toward him last month, authorities say.

Keith Luckey, 39, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after he fatally shot Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero, 35, on Monday, Nov. 7, according to Baltimore Police.

This arrest came after detectives consulted with the States Attorney's Office and determined that the facts of this case warranted an arrest.

Luckey reportedly shot Guerrero while working as a security guard at a bar in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street.

Guerrero was remembered as a loving soccer coach, who was out celebrating a win by his team on that tragic night when his daughter reportedly got into a fight with another woman at the bar.

A security guard, who has not yet been identified as Luckey, tried to hit the woman with a baton, prompting Guerrero to step in and shove the security guard asking him to stop. The security guard later pepper-sprayed Guerrero, who reached for the nearest object to defend himself with, and tossed a brick.

After the brick was tossed, Luckey fatally shot Guerrero.

Luckey has been formally charged with murder in the first degree.

