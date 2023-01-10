Baltimore's Leslie George Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle

Baltimore's Leslie George died after a valiant cancer battle on Monday, Jan. 2. She was 46 years old.

Leslie was rushed to the emergency room due to pain in her lower back and legs sometime last year, loved ones said on a GoFundMe. Scans showed fractures in her spine from the cancer in her bones.

The breast cancer and then bone cancer "took a huge toll on her body and finances," but never her faith in God, the page said.

Condolences poured in on social media.

Viewing is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Vaughn C. Greene funeral home in Randallstown.

Services will be held following 10 a..m. visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Vaughn Greene Randallstown Chapel.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.