A 23-year-old woman from Baltimore has gone missing and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Diamond Nance was last seen on Jan. 29, in the area of Mosher at Riggs Avenue.

She was wearing a black coat and scarf and is described as being 5’1” and weighing approximately 100 lbs.

The family of Nance is very concerned about her well-being.

If you know the whereabouts of Ms. Nance, please dial 911.

