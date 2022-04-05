Baltimore Teenager, 16, Arrested For The Murder Of Marco Nunez: Police

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a recent Fells Point homicide, authorities said.

The teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of 30-year-old Marco Nunez, Baltimore Police said.

Nunez was shot and killed as he tried to break up a fight in the 1700 block of Thames Street last month, police said.

The teenager is currently being questioned and afterwards will be charged with first-degree murder and other related charges, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.