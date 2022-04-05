Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: One Person Shot In Baltimore County Police-Involved Shooting (DEVELOPING)
Police & Fire

Baltimore Teenager, 16, Arrested For The Murder Of Marco Nunez: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Marco Nunez
Marco Nunez Photo Credit: Metro Crime Stoppers/GoFundMe

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a recent Fells Point homicide, authorities said.

The teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of 30-year-old Marco Nunez, Baltimore Police said. 

Nunez was shot and killed as he tried to break up a fight in the 1700 block of Thames Street last month, police said. 

The teenager is currently being questioned and afterwards will be charged with first-degree murder and other related charges, police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.