Police & Fire

Baltimore Teen Arrested For Attempted Murder

Baltimore police
Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A teenager has been arrested for attempted murder after a shooting last April, authorities say.

The 15-year-old allegedly shot a 22-year-old man on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue the morning of April 13 and was arrested Wednesday, June 8, according to Baltimore Police.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown. The teen is set to be tried for first-degree murder as an adult. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.

