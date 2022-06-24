Baltimore Teen Accused Of Rape, Murder Of Elderly Woman Stands Trial

A Baltimore teenager who is accused of the rape and killing of an elderly woman in 2018 stands trial, reports The Baltimore Sun.

Tyrone Harvin had just turned 14-years-old when he allegedly sexually assaulted and killed Dorothy Mae Neal, 83 while helping her with chores in her Bridgeview-Greenlawn neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2018.

Neal was found unresponsive behind a door in her apartment and taken to a hospital where she later died. Doctors had determined the victim had at least 48 injuries to her head and neck with even more on other parts of her body, the outlet reports.

Neal was connected to the scene through physical evidence found that contained his DNA, which led to his arrest on Sep. 7, 2018 where he was charged with several murder and assault-related charges. To read the full report by The Baltimore Sun, click here.

