Baltimore Rapist Carried Out Unprovoked NYC Subway Attack Days Earlier: Reports

A man who robbed and raped a victim in Baltimore County had been wanted out of New York City, where he choked and slashed a 19-year-old woman at a subway station in an unprovoked attack earlier this month, the New York Post reports.

Subhan Zaib, 26, was arrested in Dundalk for the Wednesday, June 15 Shipping Place incident, according to Baltimore County police.

Zaib had been wanted in a June 10 attack at the Delancey/Essex Street station on the Lower East Side, he put the victim in a chokehold from behind and slashed her several times as she walked down the stairs, The Post said citing police sources.

Zaib went to Baltimore where he carried out the subsequent attack days later, the outlet said citing police. He was being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Detectives are seeking information from anyone who may have been in contact with Zaib. Please contact Baltimore County’s Crimes Special Victim’s Unit at 410-887-2223 with any additional information.

