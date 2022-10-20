Baltimore Police Investigate Shooting That Left At Least One Man Dead

One man is dead after being found suffering from gunshot wounds after an apparent shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 4400 block of Pall Mall Road after receiving reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police.

Once on the scene, investigators located the suspect who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2455.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

