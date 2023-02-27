Baltimore Police Flagged Down To Help Shooting Victim At Scene Of Car Crash, Officials Say

Police are investigating a mysterious shooting after an unknown man was found with a gunshot wound in a Baltimore neighborhood.

Members of the Baltimore Police Department were on the site of a car crash in the 4000 block of York Road in the early afternoon of Monday, Feb. 27 when they were informed of a potential shooting nearby.

The officers rushed over to the 600 block of East Cold Spring Lane where they located an unidentified man who had been shot in the leg, officials said.

The victim was evaluated and taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries. His condition was not available on Monday afternoon.

At this time, no suspects or motives have been identified by investigators..

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.