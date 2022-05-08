Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Baltimore Police Ask For Help Identifying Woman Wanted For June Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Police are asking for the public's help identifying this woman. Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

Police are looking to identify a woman in relation to a shooting in Baltimore this past June, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 2:17 a.m., Sunday, June 26 in the 600 block of S Broadway, according to Baltimore police. 

Two men, ages 37 and 22, were shot in the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police have released the image in hopes of identifying the woman in relation to this investigation.

Anyone knowing this woman's identity is asked to call detectives in the Southeast District at 410-396-2422.

