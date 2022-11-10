Baltimore NAACP Questioning Officer-Involved Shooting Of Tyree 'No Shoot Zone' Moorehead

The Baltimore branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is questioning the police-involved killing of a well-known gun violence activist.

The organization released a press statement on Wednesday, Nov. 9, stating that they are investigating information about the incident after several members of the community contacted them with concerns about the killing of Tyree Moorehead by a Baltimore police officer.

Moorehead was shot multiple times by Baltimore police officer Zachary Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 6 after Moorehead was found assaulting a woman while armed with a knife in the intersection of West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues.

Officers verbally instructed Moorehead to comply with orders before fatally shooting him.

Moorehead was well known around the community for spray-painting "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shooting across the city.

"The life of a community member was lost on Sunday and that is never a situation to be taken lightly," NAACP Criminal Justice and Public Safety Chair Nicole Chang said. "This incident is an opportunity for us to have an open and honest conversation in our community, with BPD and with City leadership about how we can provide the best possible support for loved ones and community members that may be experiencing a mental health crisis and make a real investment in how publicly funded agencies can intervene int he most effective way."

The NAACP has questioned whether or not the incident warranted as much force as was used against Moorehead in the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.