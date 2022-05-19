Baltimore Motorcyclist, 33, Killed In Anne Arundel Crash

A Baltimore motorcyclist was killed after being ejected from his bike in a multiple vehicle collision in Anne Arundel County Thursday, May 19, authorities said.

Shane Tyler Rider, 31, was heading south on Richie Highway on his Kawasaki motorcycle when he struck a northbound Toyota Camry turning left in front of him onto Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, around 4:20 p.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Rider was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the Toyota was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

