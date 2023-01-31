Baltimore Mother Was Fleeing From Restaurant When She Was Shot In Mass Casualty Event: Police

Baltimore Police have released a video of the suspects they believe are connected to a mass casualty shooting over the weekend that killed two people and left several others, including an infant and toddler fighting for their life

Maya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustained in the incident that also took the life of Gerald Fowlkes, 43 on Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police.

Police say that just after 6:40 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, the first shooting occurred, fatally striking Fowlkes and injuring a 65-year-old man in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Just after the initial shooting, a group of armed men emerged from a nearby store and returned gunfire.

Morton, who was waiting on a food carry-out order in her vehicle with her two children, attempted to drive away after hearing the gunshots and was struck, causing her to lose control and crash into a pole.

Her 2-month-old son and 3-year-old son reportedly suffered head trauma and other injuries from the crash and were not struck by bullets, according to Baltimore police.

The boys are currently in critical condition and fighting for their lives, Baltimore police confirmed in an update.

The 65-year-old man who was traveling with Fowlkes has also survived the shooting and has since been released from the hospital after being reportedly struck in the arm during the shooting, Baltimore police say.

The commissioner said that it is unclear who the target of the gunfire was, or if there was a lone shooter or multiple gunmen.

“What we need right now is info from our community,” Harrison said. “We know there were many people in this area, in all four quadrants of the intersection. “So we know people saw something, now we need them to say something to the police.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information has been asked to contact Homicide detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7LOCKUP. To view the full video picturing the suspects, click here.

