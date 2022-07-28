Contact Us
Baltimore Man Who Stabbed Rival Repeatedly Following A 2020 Dispute Charged With Murder: Police

Annie DeVoe
Darius Williams
Darius Williams Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to a June 2020 stabbing murder, authorities say.

Darius Williams, 35, was arrested in the 2200 block of Westwood Avenue, Wednesday, July 17, according to Baltimore police.

Williams allegedly stabbed Eric Jones, 49, multiple times following an argument in the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue on June 25, 2020, officials state.

Investigators say that Williams has been charged with first-degree murder atCentral Booking Intake Facility.

