Police & Fire

Baltimore Man Killed Infant Son In Camper, Authorities Say

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Sean Casey Pierce
Sean Casey Pierce Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A Baltimore man who killed his infant son last May in Federalsburg has been arrested, officials say.

Sean Casey Pierce, 49, was charged with multiple murder and abuse-related charges after his 2-month-old son Chance Pierce was died of blunt force trauma in a camper on the 200 block of Buena Vista Avenue the afternoon of Monday, May 30, Maryland State Police say.

The infant was taken to the Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the cause of death and officials reported the tragedy to Maryland State Police homicide detectives.

Sean Pierce was initially arrested on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant in Pennsylvania before being charged for his son's death. He is being held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center. 

This case remains an open investigation.

