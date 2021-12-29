Contact Us
Breaking News: Maryland Police Officer Dies Of COVID-19 Complications
Baltimore Man Gunned Down 21-Year-Old Victim In Broad Daylight: Police

Cecilia Levine
Dorrell Jackson.
Dorrell Jackson. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 21-year-old victim earlier this month in Baltimore.

Dorrell Jackson was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Amir Whyee on the 500 block of Random Road Dec. 1 around 2:30 p.m., city police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

