Baltimore Man Fighting For Life After Early Morning Shooting: Police

A 44-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers located the victim in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting just before 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Due to the extent of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives were notified, officials noted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

