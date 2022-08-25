Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder Following Shooting

A 23-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested following a shooting early this month, authorities say.

Darius Peay is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man on the corner of Laurens at Pennsylvania Avenue following a dispute on Saturday, August 6, according to Baltimore police.

Officers were able to arrest Peay in the 600 block of North Eutaw Street, seizing a gun from him on Sunday, Aug. 21, investigators said.

Peay has been charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and handgun violations.

