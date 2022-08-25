Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: HazMat: Overturned Tractor Trailer Halts Traffic On I-95 In Baltimore County
Police & Fire

Baltimore Man Charged With Attempted Murder Following Shooting

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Darius Peay
Darius Peay Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 23-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested following a shooting early this month, authorities say.

Darius Peay is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man on the corner of Laurens at Pennsylvania Avenue following a dispute on Saturday, August 6, according to Baltimore police.

Officers were able to arrest Peay in the 600 block of North Eutaw Street, seizing a gun from him on Sunday, Aug. 21, investigators said.

Peay has been charged with attempted first and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and handgun violations.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.