Baltimore Man Charged After Shooting Woman In Face, Seriously Injuring Man

Police have arrested a Baltimore man after a double shooting that left a man and a woman injured earlier this month, authorities say.

Michael Harris, 34, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man following a dispute in the 3200 block of East Madison Street on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Baltimore police.

Harris was connected to the crime after the victims walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

The woman reportedly had a gunshot wound to the cheek and is in stable condition.

The man had gunshot wounds to his body and is in serious condition.

Officers were directed, by the victims, to the 3200 block of E. Madison Street where they located the crime scene. Harris was then arrested on Thursday, Nov. 10 and transported to Central Booking Intake where he has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.