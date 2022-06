A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an April killing, authorities say.

Tavon Jamal Green, 22, was taken into custody for the slaying of Joshua Whittington, 22, on Wednesday, June 15, Baltimore Police say.

Whittington was shot to death on the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street on April 2, 2022.

Green has been charged with first-degree murder.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.