Baltimore Man Arrested For Trying To Steal ATM: Police

Police arrested a man in Baltimore after he tried to steal an ATM machine, they said.

On Dec. 29, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to a burglary call in the 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd., in Owings Mills.

Upon arrival, officers observed a white truck backed up to an ATM machine that had chains wrapped around it. When the suspect saw police arriving he attempted to get away on foot. Officers gave chase and arrested 36-year-old Kirk Parker Jr. in a wooded area near Embassy Circle, 21117.

Parker Jr. had used a City of Baltimore truck in the attempted theft with the city emblem taped over as well as the front of the license plate, according to police.

An investigation by Baltimore County Police determined the truck had been stolen in Carroll County.

Parker Jr. has been charged with second-degree burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property, and several other charges. He’s currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

