Baltimore Man Accused Of Headshot Killing Arrested: Police

A suspect who is accused of killing a man in Baltimore last week has been arrested, authorities say.

Theodore Johnson, 40, was arrested Monday, June 20 after allegedly fatally shooting William Christian, 49, in the 3500 block of West Caton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Thursday, June 16, Baltimore Police say.

Johnson allegedly shot Christian in the head following an argument.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced deceased at 8:56 p.m.

Johnson has been charged with first degree murder.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

