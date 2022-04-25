Baltimore Man, 30, Killed In Overnight Fells Point Shooting: Police

A 30-year-old man has died in an overnight southeast Baltimore shooting, authorities said.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Thames Street just before 1 a.m. on Monday, April 25, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

