Baltimore Man, 19, Shot Outside Federal Hill Restaurant In Serious Condition: Police

A 19-year-old male is in serious condition after being shot in south Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Charles Street around 4 p.m. on Friday, May 13, Baltimore Police said. This was right outside Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen, according to WBAL.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest. After police rendered aid to the victim, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Initial investigation revealed the victim had gotten into an argument with another male outside of the restaurant that resulted in the suspect firing shots at the victim, police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

