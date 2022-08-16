Contact Us
Police & Fire

Baltimore Killer Surrenders Himself, Charged With First-Degree Murder

Annie DeVoe
Daquan Gilliard
Daquan Gilliard Photo Credit: Daquan Gilliard

An accused killer is in custody after surrendering himself to Baltimore police, authorities say.

Daquan Gilliard, 24, surrendered himself to investigators on Monday, Aug. 15 in connection to the murder of Travon Johnson, 27, according to Baltimore police.

Johnson was shot multiple times in the 2400 block of Kermit Court on Monday, Aug. 1, according to Baltimore police.

Johnson was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gilliard was arrested after his surrender and formally charged with first-degree murder. 

