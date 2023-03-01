Baltimore Killer Busted After Months-Long Investigation: Police

A 41-year-old Baltimore man believed to be responsible for a 2022 homicide has been arrested, police say.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Baltimore police were able to locate and arrest Julius Tyrone Johnson for the June 2022 death of 32-year-old Donald White.

White was found shot to death in the 1900 block of Ramsey Street on June 7, 2022, according to Baltimore police.

Over the course of several months, police collected evidence, reviewed video footage, and conducted witness interviews which ultimately led to the identification of Johnson as the primary suspect behind the killing.

Johnson was transported to Central Booking where he was interviewed and charged with first-degree murder.

Johnson is being held without bail.

