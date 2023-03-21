Baltimore Gunman Charged After Victim Shoots Him Back, Police Say

A 31-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting earlier this month in the city.

Bryant Floyd was arrested after he was accused of shooting a 28-year-old man in the 3300 block of Brighton Street on Saturday, March 11, according to Baltimore police on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives say that after Floyd shot the victim, the victim pulled out a gun and returned fire, striking Floyd at least once.

Floyd was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he was served with an arrest warrant by Baltimore police for first-degree attempted murder.

The 28-year-old victim was also arrested and charged, but only for a handgun violation, officials noted.

