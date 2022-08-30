Baltimore Firefighters Pull Body From Harbor: Officials

A dead body was pulled out of a Maryland harbor on Tuesday afternoon, according to firefighters in Baltimore.

The agency announced that the deceased person was found in the Inner Harbor in Baltimore shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officials said.

Officials said the incident happened on the 700 block of Eastern Avenue. It remains under investigation.

No additional details were released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.