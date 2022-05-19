Baltimore County Teacher Arrested For Assaulting Two Students: Police

A Baltimore County teacher has been arrested for assaulting two students, authorities said.

Andrew Rader, 30, a teacher as Dundalk High School was arrested and charged with second-degree assault on Wednesday, May 18, Baltimore County Police said.

The investigation into Rader's action remain under investigation as police are looking to identify other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-887-7720.

