Baltimore County Police Seek Public's Aid In Cracking Unsolved Murder Investigation

Baltimore County detectives are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect responsible for a fatal October shooting, authorities say.

Robert Perkins, 40, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Baltimore County police.

Perkins was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his wounds several days later.

Please contact 410-307-2020 with information about this crime. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.