Baltimore County Police On Scene Of Parkville Shooting (DEVELOPING)

Baltimore County Police were on the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road around 7:21 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, the department said on Twitter.

According to unconfirmed reports, two victims were shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

This is the second shooting in Baltimore County in the past day, with an officer-involved shooting occurring at a home on Boundbrook Way Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

