Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: NJ Transgender Family Used Daughter, 7, To Make Fetishized Porn (SENTENCING)
Police & Fire

Baltimore County Officers & Victim ID'd In Essex Police-Involved Shooting

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County Police Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Facebook)

The names of the officers, and the man they shot, in a police-involved shooting in Baltimore County this week have been released by the Maryland Attorney General. 

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Ralph Picarello III of Essex. The officers have been identified as Officers D. Manning and E. Pellegrino. Manning has been with the department for 1.5 years and Pellegrino for 11 months, the Attorney General said. 

Police responded to call about a physical domestic dispute at a home on Boundbrook Way around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, according to a separate release from the AG's Office. 

The caller told police that a man, later identified as Picarello, was throwing objects at family member inside the home. When officers arrived to address the situation, Picarello picked up two knives and "quickly moved toward" the officers.

One officer deployed their taster and two others fired their guns, striking Picarello. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. The Independent Investigators Division is in the process of scoping through the officers' body-worn cameras, the Attorney General added. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.