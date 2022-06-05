Baltimore County Officers & Victim ID'd In Essex Police-Involved Shooting

The names of the officers, and the man they shot, in a police-involved shooting in Baltimore County this week have been released by the Maryland Attorney General.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Ralph Picarello III of Essex. The officers have been identified as Officers D. Manning and E. Pellegrino. Manning has been with the department for 1.5 years and Pellegrino for 11 months, the Attorney General said.

Police responded to call about a physical domestic dispute at a home on Boundbrook Way around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, according to a separate release from the AG's Office.

The caller told police that a man, later identified as Picarello, was throwing objects at family member inside the home. When officers arrived to address the situation, Picarello picked up two knives and "quickly moved toward" the officers.

One officer deployed their taster and two others fired their guns, striking Picarello. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. The Independent Investigators Division is in the process of scoping through the officers' body-worn cameras, the Attorney General added.

