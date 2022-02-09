Baltimore City Fire Captain Dies

A Baltimore City Fire Captain has died, authorities say.

Anthony J. Workman passed away the morning of Thursday, Sept. 2, announced the Baltimore City Fire Chief.

"He was an outstanding First Responder that was a pillar of strength, love, & unity within #BCFD. He represented us well through the Honor Guard & many other ways. He will be missed", states Chief Ford.

Details surrounding the death of Workman have not been released.

